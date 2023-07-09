Accessibility links

Day in Photos

July 9, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A Cebada Gago's fighting bull runs behind revelers during the third day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
2 Men wade through a flooded street with their motorbikes after heavy rains in New Delhi, India.
3 Muslim men carry coffins with remains of the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia.
4 Visitors walk the stairs of the dune of Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe, in Pyla sur Mer, southwestern France.

