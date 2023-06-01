Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 2:32 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A dog holds a sign during a demonstration against the Hungarian government's Status Law, which may increase teachers' workloads and restrict their independence in Budapest, Hungary. The placard reads: "Only 5% of teachers are under 30. Who will be teaching tomorrow?"
2
A woman reacts as she looks at the body of her daughter, who was killed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
People are silhouetted as they cool off during a hot and humid day, along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan.
4
Greenpeace activists stage a protest demanding an end to deep sea mining, in front of the Ministry of Industry in Prague, Czech Republic.
June 1, 2023
