June 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A dog holds a sign during a demonstration against the Hungarian government's Status Law, which may increase teachers' workloads and restrict their independence in Budapest, Hungary. The placard reads: "Only 5% of teachers are under 30. Who will be teaching tomorrow?"
2 A woman reacts as she looks at the body of her daughter, who was killed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 People are silhouetted as they cool off during a hot and humid day, along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan.
4 Greenpeace activists stage a protest demanding an end to deep sea mining, in front of the Ministry of Industry in Prague, Czech Republic.

