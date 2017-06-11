A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A ball of fire rises from a building following a reported airstrike by Syrian government forces on a rebel-held area in the southern city of Daraa.
A woman exits a voting booth in the first round of parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France.
Pedestrians cross an iron bridge as smoke rises from a fire in a garbage dump below them near the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Philippine Marines carry the flag-draped caskets of eight marines who were killed Friday in the battle with Muslim militants in Marawi city in southern Philippines, after being flown in to Villamor Air Force base in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila.
