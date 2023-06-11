Accessibility links
Day in Photos
June 11, 2023
June 11, 2023 1:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Mount Mayon spews lava during an eruption near Legazpi city in Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines.
2
A group of dancers take part during the Corpus Christi procession, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
3
A general view shows the partial collapse of Interstate 95 after a fire underneath an overpass in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A portion of a major U.S. highway collapsed in Philadelphia after a vehicle caught fire underneath it, city officials said. No injuries were reported.
4
An aerial view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, in Kherson, Ukraine, June 10, 2023.
