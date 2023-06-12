Accessibility links

June 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 An evacuee rests at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
2 Migrants return inland after being prevented from boarding smugglers' boats by French National Police on the beach of Gravelines, northern France.
3 Local residents wait in a line for humanitarian aid after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, in Kherson, Ukraine, June 11, 2023.
4 Boys watch waves hit the shore in Mumbai, India.

