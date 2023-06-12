Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An evacuee rests at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
2
Migrants return inland after being prevented from boarding smugglers' boats by French National Police on the beach of Gravelines, northern France.
3
Local residents wait in a line for humanitarian aid after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, in Kherson, Ukraine, June 11, 2023.
4
Boys watch waves hit the shore in Mumbai, India.
Load more
June 12, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
June 11, 2023
Day in Photos
June 9, 2023
Day in Photos
June 8, 2023
Day in Photos
June 7, 2023
Day in Photos
June 6, 2023
Day in Photos
June 5, 2023
Day in Photos
June 4, 2023
Day in Photos
June 2, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG