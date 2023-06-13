Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 2:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A supporter of former President Donald Trump and an anti-Trump demonstrator argue near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse where Trump is to appear at his arraignment on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida.
2
Journalists line up to be admitted inside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.
3
Emergency workers inspect a damaged multi-story apartment building hit by the latest rocket Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
4
Forensics officers work at a scene of a 'major incident' in which three people were found dead on Bentinck Road in Nottingham, central England. Police arrested a man after three people were found dead and a van tried to mow down three others in Nottingham in incidents authorities believe are linked.
Load more
June 13, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG