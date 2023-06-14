Accessibility links

June 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan.
2 Municipal workers work at the scene of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine.
3 Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak poses by the door of 10 Downing street which is adorned with the numbers one and zero that in binary code represent London Tech Week in London.
4 A survivors receives first aid after a rescue operation at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens, Greece. Authorities say at least 70 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank. 

