Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 2:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan.
2
Municipal workers work at the scene of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine.
3
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak poses by the door of 10 Downing street which is adorned with the numbers one and zero that in binary code represent London Tech Week in London.
4
A survivors receives first aid after a rescue operation at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens, Greece. Authorities say at least 70 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank.
Load more
June 14, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG