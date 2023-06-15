Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 15, 2023
June 15, 2023 1:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
South Korea's Apache AH-64 helicopter fires flares during a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea.
2
A protester smashes windows at Byblos Bank during a protest demanding the release of depositors' trapped savings in Beirut, Lebanon. Since Lebanon fell into a financial crisis in 2019, the banks have imposed informal capital controls, restricting depositors from accessing their funds, while the country's currency has collapsed and inflation has spiraled.
3
A couple rides a scooter amid dust due to strong wind, before the arrival of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, in Ahmedabad, India.
4
The pack climbs the Furka pass during the fifth stage, a 211 km race from Fiesch to La Punt, of the 86th Tour de Suisse UCI World Tour cycling race in Goms, Switzerland.
June 15, 2023
