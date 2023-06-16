Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 1:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, nine days after undergoing abdominal surgery.
A drone view shows a broken bridge, after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall, along the Naliya-Bhuj highway, in the western state of Gujarat, India.
Women shelter under hats and masks as they walk out of the Forbidden City during hot weather conditions in Beijing.
Swiss-French artist Saype poses next to his land art painting on grass representing a discarded plastic bottle, in the Parc Bourget in Lausanne, Switzerland.
