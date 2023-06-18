Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 18, 2023
June 18, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Children recite holy book Quran at a mosque in Lahore, Pakistan.
2
A man checks a car which lays on top of graves at the Pedro Freiberger cemetery as a result of flooding due to heavy rains following an extratropical cyclone, in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
3
Migrants from Eritrea, Libya and Sudan sail a wooden boat before being assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, in the Mediterranean sea, about 30 miles north of Libya, June 17, 2023.
4
Graduates of a local lyceum dance in front of the local Palace of Culture destroyed by a Russian military strike, as they celebrate the last day of school in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, June 17, 2023.
Load more
June 18, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG