Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

June 18, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Children recite holy book Quran at a mosque in Lahore, Pakistan.
1 Children recite holy book Quran at a mosque in Lahore, Pakistan.
A man checks a car which lays on top of graves at the Pedro Freiberger cemetery as a result of flooding due to heavy rains following an extratropical cyclone, in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
2 A man checks a car which lays on top of graves at the Pedro Freiberger cemetery as a result of flooding due to heavy rains following an extratropical cyclone, in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
Migrants from Eritrea, Libya and Sudan sail a wooden boat before being assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, in the Mediterranean sea, about 30 miles north of Libya, June 17, 2023.
3 Migrants from Eritrea, Libya and Sudan sail a wooden boat before being assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, in the Mediterranean sea, about 30 miles north of Libya, June 17, 2023.
Graduates of a local lyceum dance in front of the local Palace of Culture destroyed by a Russian military strike, as they celebrate the last day of school in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, June 17, 2023.
4 Graduates of a local lyceum dance in front of the local Palace of Culture destroyed by a Russian military strike, as they celebrate the last day of school in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, June 17, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG