June 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Palestinian journalists take cover while caught under fire on a rooftop while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
French multirole fighter aircraft Dassault Rafale demonstrates as President visits the International Paris Air Show at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport.
An elderly person suffering from heat related ailment lies on a stretcher waiting to get admitted outside the overcrowded government district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India.
School children wearing umbrella hats, make their way to home along a street in Peshawar, Pakistan.
