Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Press Freedom
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:05 - 15:30
LIVE
Ramifications of US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Ramifications of US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement
VOA Africa
Day in Photos
June 2, 2019
June 02, 2019 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A cyclist rides the "Space Bikes" attraction on the eve of World Bicycle Day in Brussels, Belgium.
2
Runners throw paint powder after competing in the 5-kilometer (3-mile) 'Color Run' at the Luzhniki sports complex in Moscow, Russia.
3
Rescuing boats of the Carabinieri Police (Front) and the port's fire rescue service (2ndL) assist the damaged
River Countess
tourist boat (Rear L) after it was hit by the
MSC Opera
cruise ship (R) that lost control as it was coming in to dock in Venice, Italy. Tourists on land could be seen running away as the
MSC Opera
scraped along the dockside, its engine blaring, before knocking into the River Countess tourist boat.
4
A British Shorthair cat waits during the jury session at the International pedigree dog and purebred cat exhibition in Erfurt, Germany.
Load more
June 2, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 31, 2019
Day in Photos
May 30, 2019
Day in Photos
May 29, 2019
Day in Photos
May 28, 2019
Day in Photos
May 27,2019
Day in Photos
May 26, 2019
Day in Photos
May 23, 2019
Day in Photos
May 22, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments