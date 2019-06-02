June 2, 2019

3 Rescuing boats of the Carabinieri Police (Front) and the port's fire rescue service (2ndL) assist the damaged River Countess tourist boat (Rear L) after it was hit by the MSC Opera cruise ship (R) that lost control as it was coming in to dock in Venice, Italy. Tourists on land could be seen running away as the MSC Opera scraped along the dockside, its engine blaring, before knocking into the River Countess tourist boat.