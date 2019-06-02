Accessibility links

June 2, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A cyclist rides the "Space Bikes" attraction on the eve of World Bicycle Day in Brussels, Belgium.
2 Runners throw paint powder after competing in the 5-kilometer (3-mile) 'Color Run' at the Luzhniki sports complex in Moscow, Russia.
3 Rescuing boats of the Carabinieri Police (Front) and the port's fire rescue service (2ndL) assist the damaged River Countess tourist boat (Rear L) after it was hit by the MSC Opera cruise ship (R) that lost control as it was coming in to dock in Venice, Italy. Tourists on land could be seen running away as the MSC Opera scraped along the dockside, its engine blaring, before knocking into the River Countess tourist boat.
4 A British Shorthair cat waits during the jury session at the International pedigree dog and purebred cat exhibition in Erfurt, Germany.

