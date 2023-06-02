Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

June 2, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) aerobatic squad of the Italian Air Force flies with a seagull at the end of the celebrations for the 77th Republic Day in Rome.Republic Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the Italian Republic after a referendum held on June 2, 1946 in which Italians chose between monarchy and republic following WWII.
1 The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) aerobatic squad of the Italian Air Force flies with a seagull at the end of the celebrations for the 77th Republic Day in Rome.Republic Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the Italian Republic after a referendum held on June 2, 1946 in which Italians chose between monarchy and republic following WWII.
Erkan Bas, the leader of Workers&#39; Party of Turkey (TIP), and his party MPs Sera Kadigil and Ahmet Sik display a portrait of Can Atalay, a jailed MP of TIP, during a swearing-in ceremony at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey.&nbsp;Atalay has not been released despite a law that opens a way for jailed politicians to be released from prison if they are elected to parliament.
2 Erkan Bas, the leader of Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), and his party MPs Sera Kadigil and Ahmet Sik display a portrait of Can Atalay, a jailed MP of TIP, during a swearing-in ceremony at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey. Atalay has not been released despite a law that opens a way for jailed politicians to be released from prison if they are elected to parliament.
Children play at a beach in Lhoknga, Indonesia's Aceh province.
3 Children play at a beach in Lhoknga, Indonesia's Aceh province.
Residents evacuated from the Belgorod region's zones bordering Ukraine, including those from the town of Shebekino, are seen in a temporary shelter set up at the Belgorod Arena in the regional capital of Belgorod.
4 Residents evacuated from the Belgorod region's zones bordering Ukraine, including those from the town of Shebekino, are seen in a temporary shelter set up at the Belgorod Arena in the regional capital of Belgorod.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG