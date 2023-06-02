Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 2, 2023
June 02, 2023 2:46 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) aerobatic squad of the Italian Air Force flies with a seagull at the end of the celebrations for the 77th Republic Day in Rome.Republic Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the Italian Republic after a referendum held on June 2, 1946 in which Italians chose between monarchy and republic following WWII.
2
Erkan Bas, the leader of Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), and his party MPs Sera Kadigil and Ahmet Sik display a portrait of Can Atalay, a jailed MP of TIP, during a swearing-in ceremony at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey. Atalay has not been released despite a law that opens a way for jailed politicians to be released from prison if they are elected to parliament.
3
Children play at a beach in Lhoknga, Indonesia's Aceh province.
4
Residents evacuated from the Belgorod region's zones bordering Ukraine, including those from the town of Shebekino, are seen in a temporary shelter set up at the Belgorod Arena in the regional capital of Belgorod.
Load more
June 2, 2023
