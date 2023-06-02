June 2, 2023

2 Erkan Bas, the leader of Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), and his party MPs Sera Kadigil and Ahmet Sik display a portrait of Can Atalay, a jailed MP of TIP, during a swearing-in ceremony at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey. Atalay has not been released despite a law that opens a way for jailed politicians to be released from prison if they are elected to parliament.