Day in Photos

June 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Sudanese refugees collect water from a tap at the Gorom Refugee camp hosting Sudanese refugees near Juba, South Sudan.
A girl looks out of a window of a shanty in Manila, Philippines.
An aerial view shows workers from Nofar Energy installing solar panels on a water reservoir outside of Kibbutz Or HaNer, Israel, June 19, 2023.
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Ratha Yatra (religious procession) of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad, India.
