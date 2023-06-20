Accessibility links
June 20, 2023
June 20, 2023 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sudanese refugees collect water from a tap at the Gorom Refugee camp hosting Sudanese refugees near Juba, South Sudan.
2
A girl looks out of a window of a shanty in Manila, Philippines.
3
An aerial view shows workers from Nofar Energy installing solar panels on a water reservoir outside of Kibbutz Or HaNer, Israel, June 19, 2023.
4
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Ratha Yatra (religious procession) of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad, India.
June 20, 2023
