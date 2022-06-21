Accessibility links

Day in Photos

June 21, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Revelers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England, in a festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation.
2 People perform Yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in front of Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India.
3 "Blinky" (L), a giant burning part-skeleton, part-koala creation, is wheeled down a street outside the Victoria state parliament during a protest in Melbourne, Australia. Members of environmental groups gathered to call on MPs to reject proposed new laws that include harsh penalties for citizens who enter logging sites to protest.
4 In this photo provided by Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the Nuri rocket, the first domestically produced space rocket, lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea.

