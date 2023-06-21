Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 21, 2023
June 21, 2023 2:25 PM
1
A Palestinian man checks burned vehicles after an attack by Israeli settlers near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
2
People participate in a yoga class during the "Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" event, to celebrate the summer solstice, in New York.
3
A derailed locomotive is seen at the scene of a train accident near Msaken, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) south of the capital in eastern Tunisia. Two people were killed and 34 injured when an overnight passenger train careered off the tracks and overturned, the state-owned SNCFT rail company said.
4
A festivalgoer eats while sheltering from the rain beneath an advertising board outside a food stall on the first day of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton, in Somerset, southwest England.
June 21, 2023
