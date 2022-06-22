Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 22, 2022
June 22, 2022 1:28 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Villagers travel on a makeshift raft in flood waters at Hatibhangi village in Morigaon district, in India's Assam state.
2
A villager collects his belongings under the rubble of his home that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera District of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan.
3
Activists wearing masks depicting large eyeballs attend a protest against planned updates of the country's national security laws, after a draft was leaked to the media earlier this month, in Bucharest, Romania.
4
Protesters clash with police during demonstrations against the government of President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador, June 21, 2022.
Load more
June 22, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
June 21, 2022
Day in Photos
June 20, 2022
Day in Photos
June 19, 2022
Day in Photos
June 17, 2022
Day in Photos
June 16, 2022
Day in Photos
June 15, 2022
Day in Photos
June 14, 2022
Day in Photos
June 13, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG