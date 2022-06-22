Accessibility links

Day in Photos

June 22, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Villagers travel on a makeshift raft in flood waters at Hatibhangi village in Morigaon district, in India's Assam state.
2 A villager collects his belongings under the rubble of his home that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera District of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan.
3 Activists wearing masks depicting large eyeballs attend a protest against planned updates of the country's national security laws, after a draft was leaked to the media earlier this month, in Bucharest, Romania.
4 Protesters clash with police during demonstrations against the government of President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador, June 21, 2022.

