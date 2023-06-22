Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 22, 2023
June 22, 2023 2:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A sand sculpture representing figures in fairy tales is ready prior to the start of the Sand Sculpture Festival, in Middelkerke, Belgium.
2
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, looks on during a roundtable discussion on the global economy with World Bank President Ajay Banga during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris.
3
Iraqi-Kurdish Peshmerga officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region.
4
A racegoer smiles in the summer sunshine on Ladies Day, the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London.
Load more
June 22, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG