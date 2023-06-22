Accessibility links

June 22, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A sand sculpture representing figures in fairy tales is ready prior to the start of the Sand Sculpture Festival, in Middelkerke, Belgium.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, looks on during a roundtable discussion on the global economy with World Bank President Ajay Banga during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris.
Iraqi-Kurdish Peshmerga officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region.
A racegoer smiles in the summer sunshine on Ladies Day, the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London.
