Day in Photos

June 23, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Belgian driver Thierry Neuville steers his Hyundai i20 N with Belgian co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe during the Super Special Stage of Safari Rally Kenya 2022, the 6th round of the FIA World Rally Championship, in Nairobi.
2 An Afghan woman is helped to reach an evacuation helicopter after she lost some of her relatives in an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan
3 Demonstrators clash with the police near the House of Ecuadorean Culture in Quito, June 22, 2022, on the tenth consecutive day of indigenous-led protests against the government.
4 An aquarium fish vendor takes a nap as he waits for customers at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

