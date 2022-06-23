Accessibility links
Day in Photos
June 23, 2022
June 23, 2022 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Belgian driver Thierry Neuville steers his Hyundai i20 N with Belgian co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe during the Super Special Stage of Safari Rally Kenya 2022, the 6th round of the FIA World Rally Championship, in Nairobi.
An Afghan woman is helped to reach an evacuation helicopter after she lost some of her relatives in an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan
Demonstrators clash with the police near the House of Ecuadorean Culture in Quito, June 22, 2022, on the tenth consecutive day of indigenous-led protests against the government.
An aquarium fish vendor takes a nap as he waits for customers at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.
June 23, 2022
