Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 23, 2023
June 23, 2023 2:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinians sit at the beach during sunset in Gaza City.
A girl reacts as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital, the highest level of warning, as highs were expected to climb to around 40 degrees Celsius.
Annabelle Tschech-Loeffler, a 13-year-old German artistic gymnast who has Down syndrome, reacts during the presentation of the athletes for the gymnastics competition at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.
A man watches a bridge over the Motanga River washed away by flash floods following monsoon rains, in Ulubari village of Baska district, some 52 kilometers from Guwahati in India's Assam state.
June 23, 2023
