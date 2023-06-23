Accessibility links

June 23, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Palestinians sit at the beach during sunset in Gaza City.
A girl reacts as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital, the highest level of warning, as highs were expected to climb to around 40 degrees Celsius.
Annabelle Tschech-Loeffler, a 13-year-old German artistic gymnast who has Down syndrome, reacts during the presentation of the athletes for the gymnastics competition at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.
A man watches a bridge over the Motanga River washed away by flash floods following monsoon rains, in Ulubari village of Baska district, some 52 kilometers from Guwahati in India's Assam state.
