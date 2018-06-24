Accessibility links
Day in Photos
June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Two riders kiss while galloping during the traditional San Juan (Saint John) festival in the town of Ciutadella, on the Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain, on the eve of Saint John's Day.
A special forces police officer secures the area during Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections near a polling station in Istanbul.
Devotees wearing costumes made of banana leaves attend a Mass as part of a religious festival in honor of St. John the Baptist, also known locally as the "mud people" festival, in Aliaga town, Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, the Philippines.
Bahraini woman Eman Mohammed takes a selfie with her phone as she celebrates with Saudi and Bahraini women the lifting ban on women drivers, in east Saudi Arabia.
