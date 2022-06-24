Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 24, 2022
June 24, 2022 2:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Anti-abortion activists celebrate outside the Supreme Court after its decision to overturn its 1973 abortion ruling known as Roe v. Wade.
2
An abortion-rights activist wears tape reading "2nd Class Citizen" while protesting outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
3
Activists of the NGO ONE, wearing masks depicting G-7 leaders, protest the G-7 summit to be held in the nearby Bavarian alpine resort hotel Elmau Castle, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
4
A member of team Japan performs during the women's team free final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
