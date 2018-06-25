Accessibility links
Day in Photos
June 25, 2018
June 25, 2018 3:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A British Airways Boeing 747 is about to land at Heathrow airport in London.
2
Fans of Uruguay's soccer team celebrate their team's 3-0 victory over Russia, after watching the Russia 2018 World Cup match via live broadcast in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay.
3
This photo released on June 24, 2018, by the Libyan Coast Guard shows migrants on a ship intercepted offshore near the town of Gohneima, east of the capital, Tripoli.
4
An Iranian fan poses outside the Mordovia Arena prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk.
Load more
