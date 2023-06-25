Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 25, 2023
June 25, 2023 1:48 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French rally team of driver Sebastian Ogier and his co-driver Vincent Landais arrive in their Toyota Gr Yaris Rally1 Hybrid to pomp at the finish line to win the WRC Safari Rally Kenya, part of the FIA World Rally Championship at the lake-side town of Naivasha.
A man looks at the water covered in duckweed, also called lemnoideae, by the river Thames, on the Isle of dogs, facing Canary Wharf district, in London. Hot weather causes explosion of duck weed on London waterways.
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023.
Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
June 25, 2023
