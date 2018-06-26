Accessibility links
Search
Day in Photos
June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018 3:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Brian Idowu of Nigeria (left) and Argentina's Lionel Messi fight for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium.
2
Britain's Prince William visits the Yad Vashem's Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Israel.
3
Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) translocation team members assist to load a black male rhinoceros into a crate in Nairobi National Park.
4
Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 12, celebrates upon arrival back to his school in Chennai after becoming the world's second youngest chess grandmaster ever.
