Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 26, 2022
June 26, 2022 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People check cars destroyed by a Russian missile strike at a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
2
Afghans receive aid at a camp after an earthquake in Gayan district in Paktika province.
3
Relatives mourn as Alessandra Sampaio, center, embraces her sister-in-law Sian Phillips after speaking to the media during the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
4
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Load more
June 26, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
June 24, 2022
Day in Photos
June 23, 2022
Day in Photos
June 22, 2022
Day in Photos
June 21, 2022
Day in Photos
June 20, 2022
Day in Photos
June 19, 2022
Day in Photos
June 17, 2022
Day in Photos
June 16, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG