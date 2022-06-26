Accessibility links

June 26, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People check cars destroyed by a Russian missile strike at a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
2 Afghans receive aid at a camp after an earthquake in Gayan district in Paktika province.
3 Relatives mourn as Alessandra Sampaio, center, embraces her sister-in-law Sian Phillips after speaking to the media during the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
4 Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

