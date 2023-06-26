Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

June 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A young boy plays in the water fountain at Yards Park in Washington, D.C.
1 A young boy plays in the water fountain at Yards Park in Washington, D.C.
People buy vegetables from street vendors as others wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India.
2 People buy vegetables from street vendors as others wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India.
Buses which are used to transport pilgrims, are seen parked at a station in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
3 Buses which are used to transport pilgrims, are seen parked at a station in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Debris is lifted into the air by a possible tornado during severe weather near Greenwood, Indiana, June 25, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
4 Debris is lifted into the air by a possible tornado during severe weather near Greenwood, Indiana, June 25, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG