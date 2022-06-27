Accessibility links

June 27, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Jo Sidhu, Chair of the Criminal Bar Association, speaks during a strike by criminal barristers outside the 'Old Bailey' in London. British lawyers involved in criminal trials staged a walkout in a dispute over government funding, refusing to take on new cases or cover cases for colleagues which have overrun.
2 An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside theU.N. Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal.
3 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia.
4 The remains of Lt. Sean Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, are brought to Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church for funeral mass in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Williamson was killed in an early morning building collapse on June 18.

