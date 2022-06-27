Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 27, 2022
June 27, 2022 1:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Jo Sidhu, Chair of the Criminal Bar Association, speaks during a strike by criminal barristers outside the 'Old Bailey' in London. British lawyers involved in criminal trials staged a walkout in a dispute over government funding, refusing to take on new cases or cover cases for colleagues which have overrun.
2
An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside theU.N. Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal.
3
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia.
4
The remains of Lt. Sean Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, are brought to Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church for funeral mass in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Williamson was killed in an early morning building collapse on June 18.
Load more
June 27, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
June 26, 2022
Day in Photos
June 24, 2022
Day in Photos
June 23, 2022
Day in Photos
June 22, 2022
Day in Photos
June 21, 2022
Day in Photos
June 20, 2022
Day in Photos
June 19, 2022
Day in Photos
June 17, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG