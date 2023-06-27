Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

June 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Water mist is sprayed on Muslim pilgrims as they pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
1 Water mist is sprayed on Muslim pilgrims as they pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
This aerial photo shows farmers working at a rice field in Haian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
2 This aerial photo shows farmers working at a rice field in Haian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
A haze is seen over the Milwaukee Art Museum along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels, is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the U.S. Midwest.
3 A haze is seen over the Milwaukee Art Museum along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels, is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the U.S. Midwest.
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks down the steps to address troops gathered on the Sobornaya Square from the porch of the the Palace of the Facets on the Kremlin grounds in Moscow.
4 Russian President Vladimir Putin walks down the steps to address troops gathered on the Sobornaya Square from the porch of the the Palace of the Facets on the Kremlin grounds in Moscow.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG