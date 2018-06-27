Accessibility links

Day in Photos

June 27, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 South Korean soccer fans celebrate as they watch a live broadcasting of the Group F World Cup soccer match between South Korea and Germany, at a public viewing venue in Seoul, South Korea.
2 Germany's Manuel Neuer punches the ball away from South Korea's Son Heung-min during the Group F match between South Korea and Germany at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia.
3 Supporters of the German national football team react as they attend a public viewing event at the Fanmeile in Berlin to watch the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany.
4 The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio.

