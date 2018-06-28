June 28, 2018

4 Relatives of the slain members of the news team from Ecuadorean newspaper El Comercio, embrace as the coffins containing the remains of their loved ones are carried onto an airplane of the Ecuadorean Air Force to be flown to Quito, at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragon airport in Palmira, Colombia, June 27, 2018. The trio - journalist Javier Ortega, photographer Paul Rivas and driver Efrain Segarra - had been kidnapped and slain while covering a story on violence along the remote border with Colombia prompting both countries to send troops to hunt down the perpetrators.