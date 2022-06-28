Accessibility links

June 28, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A man uses a padlock to secure his empty cooking gas canister placed in a queue expecting government supply in Galle, Sri Lanka.
2 Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington.
3 A health worker marks a child's finger with ink after giving polio vaccine at a campaign in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
4 A couple wounded in a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike hold hands in a hospital as in Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine, June 27, 2022.

