Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 1:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A boy swims through flood waters after heavy rain in Yangon, Myanmar.
2
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada.
3
People dance traditional Ukrainian dances during the choreographic performance "Dance of my people" during the celebration of the Ukrainian Constitution Day in Lviv.
4
Muslim worshipers reach for a blessing as they touch the Maqam Ibrahim (Station of Abraham) as they gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
June 28, 2023
