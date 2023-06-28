Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

June 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A boy swims through flood waters after heavy rain in Yangon, Myanmar.
1 A boy swims through flood waters after heavy rain in Yangon, Myanmar.
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John&#39;s harbour, Newfoundland, Canada.
2 A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada.
People dance traditional Ukrainian dances during the choreographic performance &quot;Dance of my people&quot; during the celebration of the Ukrainian Constitution Day in Lviv.
3 People dance traditional Ukrainian dances during the choreographic performance "Dance of my people" during the celebration of the Ukrainian Constitution Day in Lviv.
Muslim worshipers reach for a blessing as they touch the Maqam Ibrahim (Station of Abraham) as they gather around the Kaaba, Islam&#39;s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
4 Muslim worshipers reach for a blessing as they touch the Maqam Ibrahim (Station of Abraham) as they gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG