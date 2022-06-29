Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022 2:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Roberto Marquez of Dallas adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, in San Antonio, Texas.
2
Policemen detain activists from right wing Hindu parties protesting against the Tuesday killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu man in a suspected religious attack in western Udaipur city in New Delhi, India.
3
A handout picture provided by the Libya Ambulance Service shows rescuers recovering bodies of migrants found in the Libyan desert, in the southeastern region of Kufra near the border with Chad. Twenty people were found dead in the desert following a vehicle breakdown near the border with Chad.
4
Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic prepares to serve to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
June 29, 2022
