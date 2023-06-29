Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A firefighter extinguishes a burning car at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. Violent protests broke out in France as anger grows over the police killing of a teenager, with security forces arresting 150 people in the chaos that saw balaclava-clad protesters burning cars and setting off fireworks.
2
A person protests outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
3
Israeli soldiers escort female relatives of a wanted Palestinian man out of his besieged house in the West Bank Town of Urif.
4
Newly manufactured cars sit parked at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo in the greater Sao Paulo area of Brazil, June 28, 2023. The company has temporarily suspended production and scheduled a 10-day collective vacation for its two production shifts starting on July 10 due to what they called "market stagnation."
June 29, 2023
