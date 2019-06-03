Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

June 3, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense (known as the White Helmets) carry a wounded man on a stretcher following a reported airstrike on the town of Maaret al-Numan in the jihadist-held Idlib province.
1 Members of the Syrian Civil Defense (known as the White Helmets) carry a wounded man on a stretcher following a reported airstrike on the town of Maaret al-Numan in the jihadist-held Idlib province.
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on the first day of his three-day state visit to the UK.
2 U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on the first day of his three-day state visit to the UK.
Devotees carry a palanquin during a procession at the temple of the shepherd god Khandoba on &#39;Somavati Amavasya&#39; at the Jejuri temple in Pune district, Maharashtra state, India.
3 Devotees carry a palanquin during a procession at the temple of the shepherd god Khandoba on 'Somavati Amavasya' at the Jejuri temple in Pune district, Maharashtra state, India.
A Filipino teacher tries to prevent a crying student from getting out of the classroom during the first day of school at the President Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in metropolitan Manila, Philippines.
4 A Filipino teacher tries to prevent a crying student from getting out of the classroom during the first day of school at the President Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in metropolitan Manila, Philippines.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG