Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Journalist are seen inside a vast thermal tank to store hot water in Berlin, Germany. Power provider Vattenfall unveiled a new facility that turns solar and wind energy into heat, which can be stored in a vast thermal tank and released into the capital's grid as needed, smoothing out the fluctuating supply problem of renewables.
2
President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., right, is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo during the inauguration ceremony at National Museum in Manila, Philippines.
3
Turquoise water is seen in a large melt hole on the top of an iceberg in the Disko bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland, June 29, 2022.
4
Police officers inspect journalists' bags at a media position outside the Hong Kong West Kowloon railway station, before the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong.
Load more
June 30, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
June 29, 2022
Day in Photos
June 28, 2022
Day in Photos
June 27, 2022
Day in Photos
June 26, 2022
Day in Photos
June 24, 2022
Day in Photos
June 23, 2022
Day in Photos
June 22, 2022
Day in Photos
June 21, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG