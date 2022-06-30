Accessibility links

June 30, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Journalist are seen inside a vast thermal tank to store hot water in Berlin, Germany. Power provider Vattenfall unveiled a new facility that turns solar and wind energy into heat, which can be stored in a vast thermal tank and released into the capital's grid as needed, smoothing out the fluctuating supply problem of renewables.
2 President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., right, is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo during the inauguration ceremony at National Museum in Manila, Philippines.
3 Turquoise water is seen in a large melt hole on the top of an iceberg in the Disko bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland, June 29, 2022.
4 Police officers inspect journalists' bags at a media position outside the Hong Kong West Kowloon railway station, before the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong.

