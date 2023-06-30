Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

June 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People look at a building of the Tessi group, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France.
1 People look at a building of the Tessi group, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France.
Workers clean the glass windows next to an electronic billboard on a high-rise building in Hanoi, Vietnam.
2 Workers clean the glass windows next to an electronic billboard on a high-rise building in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Supporters of Iraq&#39;s Sadrist movement hold up the Koran during a protest in Basra denouncing the burning of Islam&#39;s holy book in Sweden. The protest came a day after an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight in front of the capital&#39;s largest mosque.&nbsp;
3 Supporters of Iraq's Sadrist movement hold up the Koran during a protest in Basra denouncing the burning of Islam's holy book in Sweden. The protest came a day after an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight in front of the capital's largest mosque. 
South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert "Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
4 South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert "Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG