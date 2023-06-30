Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023 2:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People look at a building of the Tessi group, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France.
2
Workers clean the glass windows next to an electronic billboard on a high-rise building in Hanoi, Vietnam.
3
Supporters of Iraq's Sadrist movement hold up the Koran during a protest in Basra denouncing the burning of Islam's holy book in Sweden. The protest came a day after an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight in front of the capital's largest mosque.
4
South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert "Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
June 30, 2023
