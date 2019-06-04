Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Press Freedom
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
14:30 - 15:30
Straight Talk Africa
VOA English TVMC09
VOA English TVMC09
Latest show
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 18:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
June 4, 2019
June 04, 2019 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
2
Thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
3
Fishermen pull a boat ashore on the Arabian sea coast ahead of monsoon rains at Thane district near Mumbai, India.
4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L), U.S. President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C), Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2R) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London, June 3, 2019,
5
Local men fish in a boat on the Lusiai lake near the small town of Ignalina, some 120km (74,5 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, June 3, 2019.
Load more
June 4, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
June 3, 2019
Day in Photos
June 2, 2019
Day in Photos
May 31, 2019
Day in Photos
May 30, 2019
Day in Photos
May 29, 2019
Day in Photos
May 28, 2019
Day in Photos
May 27,2019
Day in Photos
May 26, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments