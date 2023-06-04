Accessibility links

June 4, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man bathes in the polluted waters of river Yamuna laden with foam in New Delhi, India.
Buddhist monks walk at the Borobudur Temple complex during the celebration of Vesak day in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia.
A view of Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2023.
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, June 3, 2023.
