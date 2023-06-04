Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 4, 2023
June 04, 2023 1:48 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man bathes in the polluted waters of river Yamuna laden with foam in New Delhi, India.
2
Buddhist monks walk at the Borobudur Temple complex during the celebration of Vesak day in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia.
3
A view of Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2023.
4
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, June 3, 2023.
June 4, 2023
