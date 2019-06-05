Accessibility links

June 5, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
US WWII veteran Loren Kissick from Puyallup, Washington, pays his respects as he stands on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, northwestern France, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.
German, Canadian, Polish, French, and US soldiers take part in a ceremony at the Normandy German cemetery in La Cambe as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.
The sun rises as cars and trucks drive on a highway near Frankfurt, Germany.
A man begs and prays not to be taken away by Mexican immigration authorities as he holds his child, during a raid on a migrant caravan that had earlier crossed the Mexico-Guatemala border, near Metapa, Chiapas state, Mexico.
