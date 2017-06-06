A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Johainah Nasrodeng, 5, writes in her notebook at a makeshift classroom at the Pantar Central Elementary School in Pantar, Lanao del Norte on the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines. The schoolchildren, some 238 of them with their parents fled by foot for eight hours from Marawi City to Pantar municipality to escape heavy fighting between the government troops and Islamists militants.
2
A woman cries at a memorial after a moment of silence to remember the victims of Saturday's attacks in the London Bridge area.
3
A motorcyclist ferries a pillion rider sitting on goods in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
4
Three long-eared owl chicks sit on a tree branch during sunrise at a wildlife sanctuary near the village of Vygonoshchi, some 270 km southwest of Minsk, Belarus.
