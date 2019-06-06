Accessibility links

June 6, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French elite acrobatic flying team &#39;Patrouille de France&#39; (PAF) perform over the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy, northwestern France, at the end of a French-US ceremony as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.
People visit the National Memorial Arboretum on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Staffordshire, Britain.
Pilgrims rest in Villamanrique, during a pilgrimage to the village of El Rocio, Spain.
A South Korean man visits the grave of his relative killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul, on the Korean Memorial Day.
