June 6, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

An activists reacts after riot police officers lobbed teargas canisters to disperse them, during a march to call on lawmakers to reject the finance bill proposed by the government that would raise taxes across the economy, along Harambee avenue in downtown Nairobi, Kenya.&nbsp;
A view shows the House of Culture on a flooded street in Nova Kakhovka after the nearby dam was breached in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine.&nbsp;Ukraine and Russia accused each other of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, setting off a new crisis in the war-torn country.
French gendarmes stand in tear gas during confrontations on the sidelines of a demonstration on the 14th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, in Nantes, western France.
Children swim in the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
