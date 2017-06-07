Accessibility links

June 7, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A displaced boy who fled his home walks next Iraqi security forces in al-Zanjili district in western Mosul.
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran.
Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry hugs Daphne Dunne, 97, during a walk around The Rocks district in rainy Sydney, Australia, during his promotion of the 2018 Invictus Games.
