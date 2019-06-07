Accessibility links
Search
Day in Photos
June 7, 2019
June 07, 2019 2:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A youth washes a horse in the River Eden on the second day of the annual Appleby Horse Fair, in the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, northwest England.
2
Roberto Marquez, known as Roberz, writes on a large U.S. flag as part of a protest called 'United States of Immigrants' to demand respect for migrants, near a border wall in El Paso, Texas, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 6, 2019.
3
The shadows of a buggy textile fall on a puppet at the so-called 'Victorian Picnic' during the Wave Gothic Festival (WGT) in Leipzig, Germany.
4
Members of the Massed Bands of the Household Division march during the annual Beating Retreat military pageant at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 6, 2019.
June 7, 2019
