Day in Photos

June 7, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.
Local residents react after their evacuation from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka Dam breached in Kherson, Ukraine, June 6, 2023.
A supporter of Britain&#39;s Prince Harry gives a thumbs up outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London.
Students line up to enter a school on the first day of China&#39;s national college entrance examination, known as the gaokao, in Beijing.
