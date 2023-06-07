Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 7, 2023
June 07, 2023 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.
2
Local residents react after their evacuation from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka Dam breached in Kherson, Ukraine, June 6, 2023.
3
A supporter of Britain's Prince Harry gives a thumbs up outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London.
4
Students line up to enter a school on the first day of China's national college entrance examination, known as the gaokao, in Beijing.
June 7, 2023
