June 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A wooden boat carrying migrants waits to be rescued by a Spanish coast guard vessel, near Bahia Feliz Beach, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.
2 Security personnel with ballistic shields escort former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan, at the High Court in Islamabad.
3 U.S. President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
4 A Palestinian throws stones as the Israeli army raids Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 8, 2023.

