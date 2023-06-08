Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 8, 2023
June 08, 2023 1:57 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A wooden boat carrying migrants waits to be rescued by a Spanish coast guard vessel, near Bahia Feliz Beach, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.
2
Security personnel with ballistic shields escort former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan, at the High Court in Islamabad.
3
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
4
A Palestinian throws stones as the Israeli army raids Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 8, 2023.
June 8, 2023
