June 9, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Hindu devotees run through red hot embers as part of annual fire walking ritual during &#39;Draupadi Amman&#39; festival in Bangalore, India.
Protesters march during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong. Huge protest crowds thronged Hong Kong as anger swells over plans to allow extraditions to China, a proposal that has sparked the biggest public backlash against the city&#39;s pro-Beijing leadership in years.
Members of the ancient Samaritan community pray during the holiday of Shavuot on Mount Gerizim near the West Bank town of Nablus.
Police officers detain opposition supporters during a protest against the presidential election, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
