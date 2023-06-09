Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 12:57 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man reacts in front of flowers and candles for victims of a stabbing attack that occurred the day before in the Jardins de l'Europe park in Annecy, French Alps. A man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children and two adults.
2
An art installation called "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman shows one of two giant inflatable ducks at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.
3
Archival and documentation students sift through burned documents at the Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal, in an effort to salvage them. Tens of thousands of student archives dating back to 1957 were burned during a protest that broke out June 1, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison.
4
Vehicles make their way along a busy road during a rainfall in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
